Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.