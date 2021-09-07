Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGSPY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $116.35.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

