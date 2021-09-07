KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Up 47%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) shares were up 47% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.