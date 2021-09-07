Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.74). 286,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 332,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 335.28. The company has a market cap of £224.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

