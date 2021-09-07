Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,100 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,935.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

LUMO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 32,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.