KeeperDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $135.71 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $219.72 or 0.00469769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.