Katalyo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,954.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $161,954.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00142885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00196971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.36 or 0.07544857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,050.84 or 0.99698572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00919097 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

