Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $128.63 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00127382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.30 or 0.07546103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.41 or 0.99627335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00896656 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,023,602 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.