K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Down 0.3%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$39.68 and last traded at C$39.75. 1,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The stock has a market cap of C$424.41 million and a PE ratio of 39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

