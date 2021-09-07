JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,170.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.42 million and $2,170.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00142194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00193629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07719594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,867.95 or 1.00271259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.55 or 0.00925573 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

