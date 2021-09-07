JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,636. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

