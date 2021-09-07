JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 537.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

