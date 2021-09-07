JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.71. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 5,271 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter.

