JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research cut JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JFE has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

