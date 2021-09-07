Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $501,269.38 and approximately $92,823.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

