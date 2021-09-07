James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,512. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.