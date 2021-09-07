JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 3,243.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.81% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.