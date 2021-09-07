Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. 109,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.