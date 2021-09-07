Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,357 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.06. 183,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

