Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 36,280 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

