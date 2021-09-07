Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,377 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 151.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.01. 129,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

