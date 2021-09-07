Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,951 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.80. 78,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total transaction of $1,173,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,383.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $115,482,193 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.