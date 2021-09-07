J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

