Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.39 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $11.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $53.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.34 million, with estimates ranging from $64.27 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.37. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

