iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $150.78. 1,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

