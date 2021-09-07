iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. 30,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

