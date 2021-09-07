iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. 12,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,275. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.