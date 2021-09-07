iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.72. 1,012,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.