iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

