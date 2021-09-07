iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

