iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,333 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,900,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.