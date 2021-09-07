iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

