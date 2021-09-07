iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 808,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,866,133 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $34.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

