iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.