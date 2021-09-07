iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

