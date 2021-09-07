Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

