Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.