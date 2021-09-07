Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,078.35

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,078.35 and last traded at $1,077.85, with a volume of 16601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,071.77.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $994.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.34. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock valued at $36,664,984. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

