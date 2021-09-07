Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ITPOF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

