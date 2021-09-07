International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IPF opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The company has a market cap of £327.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.96. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

