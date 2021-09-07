International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.96. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

