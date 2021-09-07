International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

