International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in International Business Machines by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.