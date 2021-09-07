Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

