Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

