Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $171,577.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $171,577.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

