Insider Selling: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Senior Officer Sells 43,100 Shares of Stock

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.45 million and a P/E ratio of -61.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.75. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

