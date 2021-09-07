Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Insider Purchases 372 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) insider Sandra Platts purchased 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £416.64 ($544.34).

LON:SEQI opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

