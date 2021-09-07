Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Buys 550 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William E. Aubrey II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,297 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $105,662.00.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

