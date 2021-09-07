Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Craig Henry Hansen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,800.

Craig Henry Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Journey Energy alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Craig Henry Hansen acquired 8,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Craig Henry Hansen acquired 3,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,630.00.

Shares of JOY stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. 53,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$54.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.